Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This newly renovated condo offers a cozy home feel, hardwood floors throughout, combined washer and dryer, granite counter top, brand new appliances, new windows and plenty of natural lights in all rooms and more. Secure quiet building and one assigned parking spot. Short distance to Metro, Minutes drive to 395 and major highways. Less than 10 minutes drive to MGM National Harbor