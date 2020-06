Amenities

Available October 1st. Call home this lovely 4br/2ba classic federal townhome, loaded with tons of charm and original details! Feel right at home in Capitol Hill with period hardwood floors, original trim, mantels, & moldings! A bonus would be the private, fenced back yard featuring a wonderful screened porch, perfect for entertaining. The lower level has a full bathroom and bedroom, and a small kitchenette. This property is available furnished.