All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4114 DAVIS PLACE NW
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

4114 DAVIS PLACE NW

4114 Davis Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4114 Davis Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
NICELY KEPT 1 BEDROOM UNIT ON 3RD FLOOR. LOCATED AT END OF HALLWAY AND AWAY FROM ELEVATOR FOR PRIVACY. HARDWOODS REDONE. WINDOW VIEW OF TREE LINED COURTYARD. IN BUILDING LAUNDRY ROOM AND SECURE BIKE ROOM. ALL UTILITIES PAID EXCEPT ELECTRIC. ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. OWNER WILL PAY MOVE IN FEE! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 1 MAY OR SOONER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW have any available units?
4114 DAVIS PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW have?
Some of 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4114 DAVIS PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University