4114 Davis Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007 Glover Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
NICELY KEPT 1 BEDROOM UNIT ON 3RD FLOOR. LOCATED AT END OF HALLWAY AND AWAY FROM ELEVATOR FOR PRIVACY. HARDWOODS REDONE. WINDOW VIEW OF TREE LINED COURTYARD. IN BUILDING LAUNDRY ROOM AND SECURE BIKE ROOM. ALL UTILITIES PAID EXCEPT ELECTRIC. ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. OWNER WILL PAY MOVE IN FEE! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 1 MAY OR SOONER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW have any available units?
4114 DAVIS PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW have?
Some of 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 DAVIS PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4114 DAVIS PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.