4114 DAVIS PLACE NW

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher all utils included parking elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

NICELY KEPT 1 BEDROOM UNIT ON 3RD FLOOR. LOCATED AT END OF HALLWAY AND AWAY FROM ELEVATOR FOR PRIVACY. HARDWOODS REDONE. WINDOW VIEW OF TREE LINED COURTYARD. IN BUILDING LAUNDRY ROOM AND SECURE BIKE ROOM. ALL UTILITIES PAID EXCEPT ELECTRIC. ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. OWNER WILL PAY MOVE IN FEE! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 1 MAY OR SOONER.