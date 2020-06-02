Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

410 5th St NE #33 Available 08/01/19 Carbery School For The Win! - The Carbery School Lofts was completed in 1887 and sits one block north of Stanton Park on Capitol Hill. After a wonderful tenancy, our tenants moved on to greener pastures and this is your first chance in years to call it home.



Carbery features a private yard and garden, off-street and assigned parking, and beautifully maintained areas throughout the property. This unit is no exception. The kitchen and bathrooms are stylish, modern, and recently updated. The rest of this large apartment features hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, and a space that provides comfort in its living area perfect for enjoying alone or entertaining.



Private balcony with western views, including the Capitol. Walkability score can't be beat.



One bedroom suitable for a king bed with a private master bathroom. Second full bathroom at the opposite end of this large apartment provides comfort and discretion to tenants and guests alike. The upstairs loft provides a great space with good privacy and would be perfect for out of town guests, visiting children or a home office.



Carbery is a lovely community filled with great people and a true sense of community. The property is meticulously maintained and a jewel of Capitol Hill.



Washer+Dryer: en suite



Designated parking spot on site



Dogs OK



Contact us online or via email to schedule your showing.



No Cats Allowed



