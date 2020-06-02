All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

410 5th St NE #33

410 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

410 5th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
410 5th St NE #33 Available 08/01/19 Carbery School For The Win! - The Carbery School Lofts was completed in 1887 and sits one block north of Stanton Park on Capitol Hill. After a wonderful tenancy, our tenants moved on to greener pastures and this is your first chance in years to call it home.

Carbery features a private yard and garden, off-street and assigned parking, and beautifully maintained areas throughout the property. This unit is no exception. The kitchen and bathrooms are stylish, modern, and recently updated. The rest of this large apartment features hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, and a space that provides comfort in its living area perfect for enjoying alone or entertaining.

Private balcony with western views, including the Capitol. Walkability score can't be beat.

One bedroom suitable for a king bed with a private master bathroom. Second full bathroom at the opposite end of this large apartment provides comfort and discretion to tenants and guests alike. The upstairs loft provides a great space with good privacy and would be perfect for out of town guests, visiting children or a home office.

Carbery is a lovely community filled with great people and a true sense of community. The property is meticulously maintained and a jewel of Capitol Hill.

Washer+Dryer: en suite

Designated parking spot on site

Dogs OK

Contact us online or via email to schedule your showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4959039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 5th St NE #33 have any available units?
410 5th St NE #33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 5th St NE #33 have?
Some of 410 5th St NE #33's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 5th St NE #33 currently offering any rent specials?
410 5th St NE #33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 5th St NE #33 pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 5th St NE #33 is pet friendly.
Does 410 5th St NE #33 offer parking?
Yes, 410 5th St NE #33 offers parking.
Does 410 5th St NE #33 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 5th St NE #33 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 5th St NE #33 have a pool?
No, 410 5th St NE #33 does not have a pool.
Does 410 5th St NE #33 have accessible units?
No, 410 5th St NE #33 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 5th St NE #33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 5th St NE #33 does not have units with dishwashers.
