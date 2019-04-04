All apartments in Washington
408 S. Capitol St Se
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:43 AM

408 S. Capitol St Se

408 South Capitol Street Southeast · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

408 South Capitol Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
A fully renovated Townhome located near H St. and Florida Ave. NE is offering a self contain one bedroom apartment. The apartment is less than one block from a metro bus stop and four blocks to H St. Trolley, which takes you to Union Station. The location is Less than 1/2 mile to Union Station and NOMA Metro Stations. You will have quick walking access to Capitol Hill, Union Station, restaurants, shops, Whole foods, Trader Joes, Giant and Harris Teeter.

The apartment has a full stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher, bedroom, Living room, Bathroom and washer/dryer and once of month maid service. The apartment comes furnished with sofa, flat screen wall TV, and Queen Bed. Looking for a tenant for a minimum of 3 months to 1-year rental. A $50 dollar application fee is required. A one-month deposit of $1400.00 is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 S. Capitol St Se have any available units?
408 S. Capitol St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 S. Capitol St Se have?
Some of 408 S. Capitol St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 S. Capitol St Se currently offering any rent specials?
408 S. Capitol St Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 S. Capitol St Se pet-friendly?
No, 408 S. Capitol St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 408 S. Capitol St Se offer parking?
No, 408 S. Capitol St Se does not offer parking.
Does 408 S. Capitol St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 S. Capitol St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 S. Capitol St Se have a pool?
No, 408 S. Capitol St Se does not have a pool.
Does 408 S. Capitol St Se have accessible units?
No, 408 S. Capitol St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 408 S. Capitol St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 S. Capitol St Se has units with dishwashers.
