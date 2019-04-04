408 S. Capitol St Se

Amenities

A fully renovated Townhome located near H St. and Florida Ave. NE is offering a self contain one bedroom apartment. The apartment is less than one block from a metro bus stop and four blocks to H St. Trolley, which takes you to Union Station. The location is Less than 1/2 mile to Union Station and NOMA Metro Stations. You will have quick walking access to Capitol Hill, Union Station, restaurants, shops, Whole foods, Trader Joes, Giant and Harris Teeter.



The apartment has a full stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher, bedroom, Living room, Bathroom and washer/dryer and once of month maid service. The apartment comes furnished with sofa, flat screen wall TV, and Queen Bed. Looking for a tenant for a minimum of 3 months to 1-year rental. A $50 dollar application fee is required. A one-month deposit of $1400.00 is required.