408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

*NEW PRICE REDUCTION!* Welcome home! This beautiful new renovation is ready for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near Fort Totten Metro (Red, Green & Yellow) & bus lines! This 3 bedroom home offers turn key quality finishes with recessed lighting, tons of natural lighting and refinished hardwood floors. You'll also love spending time in the finished basement which includes a full bath, washer/dryer and a separate rear entrance. Get ready to enjoy the last weeks of summer and early fall with friends grilling in the large private backyard! Don't miss out!