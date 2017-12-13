All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 PM

408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE

408 Oglethorpe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

408 Oglethorpe Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
*NEW PRICE REDUCTION!* Welcome home! This beautiful new renovation is ready for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near Fort Totten Metro (Red, Green & Yellow) & bus lines! This 3 bedroom home offers turn key quality finishes with recessed lighting, tons of natural lighting and refinished hardwood floors. You'll also love spending time in the finished basement which includes a full bath, washer/dryer and a separate rear entrance. Get ready to enjoy the last weeks of summer and early fall with friends grilling in the large private backyard! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE have any available units?
408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE have?
Some of 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE offer parking?
No, 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE have a pool?
No, 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 OGLETHORPE STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
