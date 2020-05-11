All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 27 2020 at 3:21 PM

405 Valley Ave SE

405 Valley Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

405 Valley Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Price Changed. This light-filled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a updated and modern. The home has been completely renovated, including the kitchen, all three bathrooms, and basement, as well as brand new appliances, HVAC system, and water heater.

The FEATURE of this home is the main level and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and is open to the main level for lots of light and an open feel.

There are three bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The kitchen, living area, and a half bath are on the main floor. The basement is fully finished, with a full bathroom and a separate entrance. Modest back and side yards give you outdoor space with limited upkeep.

Conveniently located to both the District and Maryland

Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Central A/C, Pets Allowed, New Applicances, Grill Area, Balcony, Basement, Finished Basement, Updated Bathroom, Dishwasher, Disposal, Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Gas Heat, Granite Countertops, Gourmet Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Valley Ave SE have any available units?
405 Valley Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Valley Ave SE have?
Some of 405 Valley Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Valley Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
405 Valley Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Valley Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Valley Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 405 Valley Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 405 Valley Ave SE offers parking.
Does 405 Valley Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Valley Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Valley Ave SE have a pool?
No, 405 Valley Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 405 Valley Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 405 Valley Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Valley Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Valley Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

