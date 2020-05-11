405 Valley Ave SE

Amenities

Price Changed. This light-filled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a updated and modern. The home has been completely renovated, including the kitchen, all three bathrooms, and basement, as well as brand new appliances, HVAC system, and water heater.



The FEATURE of this home is the main level and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and is open to the main level for lots of light and an open feel.



There are three bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The kitchen, living area, and a half bath are on the main floor. The basement is fully finished, with a full bathroom and a separate entrance. Modest back and side yards give you outdoor space with limited upkeep.



Conveniently located to both the District and Maryland



Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



