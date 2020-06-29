All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE

403 Kentucky Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

403 Kentucky Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!! City living at its best in this charming Victorian w/ fireplace, CAC, h/w floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, exposed brick, and built-in bookcases. Go out and enjoy nearby grocery, shops, and restaurants, or entertain in your private brick patio. Metro is just a few blocks away. New Safeway grocery store under construction on neighboring block.Security Deposit $3200, monthly rent $3200, and application and credit fee $40. Fireplace is not functional due to location of TV stand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE have any available units?
403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE have?
Some of 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
