403 KENTUCKY AVENUE SE

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!! City living at its best in this charming Victorian w/ fireplace, CAC, h/w floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, exposed brick, and built-in bookcases. Go out and enjoy nearby grocery, shops, and restaurants, or entertain in your private brick patio. Metro is just a few blocks away. New Safeway grocery store under construction on neighboring block.Security Deposit $3200, monthly rent $3200, and application and credit fee $40. Fireplace is not functional due to location of TV stand.