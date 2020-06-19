4022 14TH STREET NW

Amenities
Convenience that makes city life infinitely enjoyable! This residence in 16th Street Heights, neighboring Petworth & Colombia Heights is just three blocks away from Rock Creek Park, the Upshur Park(family friendly Pool/Huge Playground/Dog Park) with easy access to shops and restaurants. Whether you seek a stroll in the park, dinner and a night on the town, 16th Street Heights brings the best of the city right to your doorsteps. The charming, captivating, beautiful, UNIT #2 is 2bedroom 2bath has master a bedroom with full bath, hardwood floors throughout, great natural lighting, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances , plus an in-unit washer/dryer. Parking space with rear access to the unit included. Since the unit sits on 14th St, it~s a short walk to the Petworth and Columbia Heights Metro stations, multiple bus routes, making access public transportation easy.