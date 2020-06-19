All apartments in Washington
4022 14TH STREET NW

4022 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4022 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
Convenience that makes city life infinitely enjoyable! This residence in 16th Street Heights, neighboring Petworth & Colombia Heights is just three blocks away from Rock Creek Park, the Upshur Park(family friendly Pool/Huge Playground/Dog Park) with easy access to shops and restaurants. Whether you seek a stroll in the park, dinner and a night on the town, 16th Street Heights brings the best of the city right to your doorsteps. The charming, captivating, beautiful, UNIT #2 is 2bedroom 2bath has master a bedroom with full bath, hardwood floors throughout, great natural lighting, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances , plus an in-unit washer/dryer. Parking space with rear access to the unit included. Since the unit sits on 14th St, it~s a short walk to the Petworth and Columbia Heights Metro stations, multiple bus routes, making access public transportation easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 14TH STREET NW have any available units?
4022 14TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 14TH STREET NW have?
Some of 4022 14TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 14TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4022 14TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 14TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4022 14TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 4022 14TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 4022 14TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 4022 14TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4022 14TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 14TH STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 4022 14TH STREET NW has a pool.
Does 4022 14TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4022 14TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 14TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4022 14TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
