Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to this carefully restored and completely updated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Freshly painted, great condition, conveniently located, quiet one way street, near public transit, convenient to downtown, MD and VA. Close to shopping, education institutions, places of worship and recreation. Come and see it for yourself and experience fine living.