4009 9TH ST NE.
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4009 9TH ST NE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:17 AM

4009 9TH ST NE

4009 9th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4009 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Lower level apartment in 4 Unit building that is walking distance to everything Brookland has to offer- 5 mins to Metro, CUA, Providence Hospital within 2 blocks. This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit also offers a bonus rm (can be used as a 3rd bedroom, den, playroom, etc.). All rooms have brand new A/C window units, in-unit washer/dryer combo, brand new wall to wall carpet and the backyard common area has a grill (for entertainment in the summer or winter if you like grilling in the cold). Schedule a showing today, it's fully available. First month's rent and security deposit certified, $55 app fee/person (18 yrs and older), apply online at Long & Foster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

