4009 9TH ST NE.

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning bbq/grill carpet refrigerator

Lower level apartment in 4 Unit building that is walking distance to everything Brookland has to offer- 5 mins to Metro, CUA, Providence Hospital within 2 blocks. This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit also offers a bonus rm (can be used as a 3rd bedroom, den, playroom, etc.). All rooms have brand new A/C window units, in-unit washer/dryer combo, brand new wall to wall carpet and the backyard common area has a grill (for entertainment in the summer or winter if you like grilling in the cold). Schedule a showing today, it's fully available. First month's rent and security deposit certified, $55 app fee/person (18 yrs and older), apply online at Long & Foster.