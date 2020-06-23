4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

Amenities

Available Immediately. Move in and Enjoy the Space and Layout of this Beautiful Home. Ideally located with easy commute; walk to Petworth Metro, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment. Features include 4 Bedrooms + Den/Study + Enclosed Porch. 3 full baths; separate dining, living/sitting room with fireplace. Hardwoods and ceramics, d/w and w/d; Ca/c. Many other updates. Nearby schools include Center City Public Charter School - Petworth, Preparatory School of the District of Columbia and Bruce-Monroe Elementary School @ Park View. The closest grocery stores are Rock Creek Church Market, Buxton Glory International Market and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Qualia, Short Eats @ Ten Tigers and Qualia Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Ruta del Vino, Spice and Spicejerk Com. 4001 New Hampshire Ave NW is near Grant Circle, Park View Playground and Raymond Playground