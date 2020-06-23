All apartments in Washington
4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:49 AM

4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

4001 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4001 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
coffee bar
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
playground
Available Immediately. Move in and Enjoy the Space and Layout of this Beautiful Home. Ideally located with easy commute; walk to Petworth Metro, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment. Features include 4 Bedrooms + Den/Study + Enclosed Porch. 3 full baths; separate dining, living/sitting room with fireplace. Hardwoods and ceramics, d/w and w/d; Ca/c. Many other updates. Nearby schools include Center City Public Charter School - Petworth, Preparatory School of the District of Columbia and Bruce-Monroe Elementary School @ Park View. The closest grocery stores are Rock Creek Church Market, Buxton Glory International Market and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Qualia, Short Eats @ Ten Tigers and Qualia Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Ruta del Vino, Spice and Spicejerk Com. 4001 New Hampshire Ave NW is near Grant Circle, Park View Playground and Raymond Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have any available units?
4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
