Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4000 Beecher Street NW 301

4000 Beecher Street Northwest · (202) 412-9028
Location

4000 Beecher Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Renovated Glover Park condo - June free - Property Id: 297764

Spacious, beautifully renovated top-floor condo in Glover Park. Tons of natural light. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, plus large open-concept living space and kitchen. Marble countertops, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath. Lots of closet space. Walking distance to downtown Glover Park and Georgetown University. Storage space and laundry downstairs. Perfect for young professionals, couples, students, and pet owners ($50/month fee for pets). No accessible metro line but D1/D2/D6 bus line runs from just outside the unit to K street corridor and Dupont Circle. Very easy commute to those locations. Air conditioning units and barstools can be left at renters discretion. Gas/water/garbage included, tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet. Move-in ready, no rent until July 1st.

https://washingtondc.craigslist.org/doc/apa/d/washington-renovated-1-br-1ba-glover/7142742576.html

https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297764
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297764
Property Id 297764

(RLNE5847485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 have any available units?
4000 Beecher Street NW 301 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 have?
Some of 4000 Beecher Street NW 301's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Beecher Street NW 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 offer parking?
No, 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 have a pool?
No, 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 have accessible units?
No, 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Beecher Street NW 301 has units with dishwashers.
