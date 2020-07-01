400 Douglas Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017 Brookland
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large one bedroom boasts kitchen, dining nook, bathroom, ample closet space and hardwood flooring throughout. Walking distance to Rhode Island Metro Station, shopping and a bevy of Restaurants. HCVP recipients welcomed and encouraged!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 DOUGLAS STREET NE have any available units?
400 DOUGLAS STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 400 DOUGLAS STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
400 DOUGLAS STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.