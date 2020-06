Amenities

Spacious and renovated all brick semi-detached home, offering beautiful hardwood floors, Carrera marble countertops and SS appliances in kitchen, recessed lighting throughout, renovated bathrooms and an in-law suite in lower level with a full bath and kitchenette. Second floor offers 2 bedrooms plus den and full bathroom. The main house is not connected internally to basement allowing privacy in the lower level.