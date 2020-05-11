All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3956 Garrison St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3956 Garrison St NW
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

3956 Garrison St NW

3956 Garrison Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3956 Garrison Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3956 Garrison St NW Available 08/31/19 Lovely and Spacious Home in Friendship Heights! - With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a finished basement all spread across three floors, there is an abundance of versatile space in this charming home. The first floor features a spacious front living room, elegant dining room, kitchen, and rear sunroom. The cottage style kitchen comes equipped with a gas range and ample cabinet and counter space. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms. The large front bedroom is considered the master bedroom with lots of light and an ensuite bathroom. There is also another hallway full bathroom.

The finished basement is spacious with a second living area with a kitchenette, and a den with built-in bookshelves. It also has a full bathroom, washer/dryer, and utility sink. Head out back and you will find an adorable brick patio, and a large, fully fenced in yard, perfect for entertaining! Additional highlights of this home include fine hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout, and central AC!

This home is a 12-minute walk to the both Friendship Heights and Tennlytown Metro Station, as well as various bus lines running along Wisconsin Avenue, commuting is easy from this home. Two Whole Foods are nearby for convenient grocery shopping. Friendship Heights has all high-end shopping and dining options you are looking for!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity, gas, and a flat monthly fee of $150 for water. Pets on a case by case basis!

(RLNE5115154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3956 Garrison St NW have any available units?
3956 Garrison St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3956 Garrison St NW have?
Some of 3956 Garrison St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3956 Garrison St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3956 Garrison St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3956 Garrison St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3956 Garrison St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3956 Garrison St NW offer parking?
No, 3956 Garrison St NW does not offer parking.
Does 3956 Garrison St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3956 Garrison St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3956 Garrison St NW have a pool?
No, 3956 Garrison St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3956 Garrison St NW have accessible units?
No, 3956 Garrison St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3956 Garrison St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3956 Garrison St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University