Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3956 Garrison St NW Available 08/31/19 Lovely and Spacious Home in Friendship Heights! - With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a finished basement all spread across three floors, there is an abundance of versatile space in this charming home. The first floor features a spacious front living room, elegant dining room, kitchen, and rear sunroom. The cottage style kitchen comes equipped with a gas range and ample cabinet and counter space. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms. The large front bedroom is considered the master bedroom with lots of light and an ensuite bathroom. There is also another hallway full bathroom.



The finished basement is spacious with a second living area with a kitchenette, and a den with built-in bookshelves. It also has a full bathroom, washer/dryer, and utility sink. Head out back and you will find an adorable brick patio, and a large, fully fenced in yard, perfect for entertaining! Additional highlights of this home include fine hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout, and central AC!



This home is a 12-minute walk to the both Friendship Heights and Tennlytown Metro Station, as well as various bus lines running along Wisconsin Avenue, commuting is easy from this home. Two Whole Foods are nearby for convenient grocery shopping. Friendship Heights has all high-end shopping and dining options you are looking for!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity, gas, and a flat monthly fee of $150 for water. Pets on a case by case basis!



(RLNE5115154)