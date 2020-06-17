3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE

Amenities

Absolutely Stunning Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse! See it while it lasts! ALL Utilities included in rent price! 2 Levels with street parking. New everything! Appliances, floors, countertops, lights, you name it, all NEW! Main floor is open floor plan, with dining area, living room, and amazing kitchen! Beautiful front and back yards, along with front porch. Upper Level includes 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Basement is rented separately and currently occupied. Schedule a private tour today! Video Tour Link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tR4mCfuT9Xw **650 Minimum Credit Score Required**