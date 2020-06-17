All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:52 AM

3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE

3936 East Capitol Street Northeast · (703) 634-5450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3936 East Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely Stunning Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse! See it while it lasts! ALL Utilities included in rent price! 2 Levels with street parking. New everything! Appliances, floors, countertops, lights, you name it, all NEW! Main floor is open floor plan, with dining area, living room, and amazing kitchen! Beautiful front and back yards, along with front porch. Upper Level includes 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Basement is rented separately and currently occupied. Schedule a private tour today! Video Tour Link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tR4mCfuT9Xw **650 Minimum Credit Score Required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE have any available units?
3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE offer parking?
No, 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3936 E CAPITOL STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
