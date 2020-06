Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Walk to everything Brookland has to offer. This charming 2 BDR, 1 BTH is perfect for you. In unit laundry, dishwasher, granite counter tops, and the backyard common area has picnic tables, a grill, and a little garden plot just for unit 2! Cats only - pet rent will apply. Schedule a showing today. Available July 20th.