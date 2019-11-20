All apartments in Washington
3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW
3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW

3911 Ivy Terrace Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Ivy Terrace Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Not your typical rental! App. 2900 SF! Stunning renovation with high end finishes, waterworks bathrooms, tons of built-ins and storage in upscale gated community in Georgetown. LL recreation can be a private junior suite with Murphy bed, built-ins with flat screen, and full bath. Gorgeous Entertaining spaces on main level with access to private patio. Community pool, tennis court, park . Landlord requests each applicant's credit score must be 750 or higher in order to qualify. No Pets. Applications online using this link https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/93030/new

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW have any available units?
3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW have?
Some of 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW currently offering any rent specials?
3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW pet-friendly?
No, 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW offer parking?
Yes, 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW offers parking.
Does 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW have a pool?
Yes, 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW has a pool.
Does 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW have accessible units?
No, 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW has units with dishwashers.
