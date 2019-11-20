3911 IVY TERRACE CT NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Not your typical rental! App. 2900 SF! Stunning renovation with high end finishes, waterworks bathrooms, tons of built-ins and storage in upscale gated community in Georgetown. LL recreation can be a private junior suite with Murphy bed, built-ins with flat screen, and full bath. Gorgeous Entertaining spaces on main level with access to private patio. Community pool, tennis court, park . Landlord requests each applicant's credit score must be 750 or higher in order to qualify. No Pets. Applications online using this link https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/93030/new