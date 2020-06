Amenities

parking recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come see this excellent 2 bedroom unit! See videos in virtual tour. Entry leads to Reading Corner and Living Room. Dining Room leads to Kitchen which was completely renovated in 2009. Updated Full Bath with original tile work. Master bedroom with double closets, tons of windows & light. 2nd Bedroom has ceiling fan & northern exposure. Laundry and extra storage in the building.