Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly sauna

Cathedral Heights Studio Apartment With Private Patio & Parking Included! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kMw8h7BkDrQ



Address: 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 Washington, DC 20016

Market Rent: $1,295 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Pets: Yes, Case By Case- Screening Fee Applicable

Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included

Square Footage: 386 Square Feet

Available: June 1st, 2019



Welcome to the Marylin Condominium Association! This elegant studio apartment is perfectly situated between uptown and downtown Washington, DC. This apartment comes with a secured private patio area on the ground floor. It also comes with a parking space which is literally 40 feet away from the entrance to the unit.



Bedrooms: Studio Apartment

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Sink

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Pet Fee: $20 Pet Screening Fee. $15 for any pet after the first pet.

Application Fee: $65 Application Fee Per Person

Move In Fee: $250 Move In Fee Charged By the Building



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557



(RLNE4890053)