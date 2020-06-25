All apartments in Washington
3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107

3901 Cathedral Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
sauna
internet access
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
Cathedral Heights Studio Apartment With Private Patio & Parking Included! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kMw8h7BkDrQ

Address: 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 Washington, DC 20016
Market Rent: $1,295 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Pets: Yes, Case By Case- Screening Fee Applicable
Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included
Square Footage: 386 Square Feet
Available: June 1st, 2019

Welcome to the Marylin Condominium Association! This elegant studio apartment is perfectly situated between uptown and downtown Washington, DC. This apartment comes with a secured private patio area on the ground floor. It also comes with a parking space which is literally 40 feet away from the entrance to the unit.

Bedrooms: Studio Apartment
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Sink
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Pet Fee: $20 Pet Screening Fee. $15 for any pet after the first pet.
Application Fee: $65 Application Fee Per Person
Move In Fee: $250 Move In Fee Charged By the Building

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

(RLNE4890053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 have any available units?
3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 have?
Some of 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 offers parking.
Does 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 have a pool?
No, 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
