Amenities
Cathedral Heights Studio Apartment With Private Patio & Parking Included! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kMw8h7BkDrQ
Address: 3901 Cathedral Avenue NW Unit 107 Washington, DC 20016
Market Rent: $1,295 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Pets: Yes, Case By Case- Screening Fee Applicable
Parking: One Off Street Parking Space Included
Square Footage: 386 Square Feet
Available: June 1st, 2019
Welcome to the Marylin Condominium Association! This elegant studio apartment is perfectly situated between uptown and downtown Washington, DC. This apartment comes with a secured private patio area on the ground floor. It also comes with a parking space which is literally 40 feet away from the entrance to the unit.
Bedrooms: Studio Apartment
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Sink
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Pet Fee: $20 Pet Screening Fee. $15 for any pet after the first pet.
Application Fee: $65 Application Fee Per Person
Move In Fee: $250 Move In Fee Charged By the Building
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557
(RLNE4890053)