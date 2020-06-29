All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
39 GALVESTON PL SW #3
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

39 GALVESTON PL SW #3

39 Galveston Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

39 Galveston Place Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained one bedroom, one bath apartment awaits you in residential Congress Heights. Excellent natural lighting with large windows, open floor plan, spacious with separate dining and living area, great closet space, deck off kitchen, top floor, second level. Building is professionally managed, residents enjoy living here, conveniently located near bus stops and quick access to 295 to downtown DC, National Harbor, Alexandria. Plenty of street parking. Water, trash, yard maintenance included in rent price. No smoking. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 have any available units?
39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 currently offering any rent specials?
39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 pet-friendly?
No, 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 offer parking?
Yes, 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 offers parking.
Does 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 have a pool?
No, 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 does not have a pool.
Does 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 have accessible units?
No, 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 GALVESTON PL SW #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University