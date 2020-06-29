39 GALVESTON PL SW #3

Amenities

Well maintained one bedroom, one bath apartment awaits you in residential Congress Heights. Excellent natural lighting with large windows, open floor plan, spacious with separate dining and living area, great closet space, deck off kitchen, top floor, second level. Building is professionally managed, residents enjoy living here, conveniently located near bus stops and quick access to 295 to downtown DC, National Harbor, Alexandria. Plenty of street parking. Water, trash, yard maintenance included in rent price. No smoking. Available for immediate move in.