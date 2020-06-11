All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3878 9th St Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3878 9th St Se
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

3878 9th St Se

3878 9th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3878 9th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home! Beautiful hardwood floors flow through out the entire unit. A light and bright kitchen is the perfect place to work in with stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and have ceiling fan. The bathroom has a jacuzzi. Ask for viewing if interested and it’s ready for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3878 9th St Se have any available units?
3878 9th St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3878 9th St Se have?
Some of 3878 9th St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3878 9th St Se currently offering any rent specials?
3878 9th St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3878 9th St Se pet-friendly?
No, 3878 9th St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3878 9th St Se offer parking?
No, 3878 9th St Se does not offer parking.
Does 3878 9th St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3878 9th St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3878 9th St Se have a pool?
No, 3878 9th St Se does not have a pool.
Does 3878 9th St Se have accessible units?
No, 3878 9th St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 3878 9th St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3878 9th St Se has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University