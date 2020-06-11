3878 9th St Se

3878 9th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032 Congress Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home! Beautiful hardwood floors flow through out the entire unit. A light and bright kitchen is the perfect place to work in with stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and have ceiling fan. The bathroom has a jacuzzi. Ask for viewing if interested and it’s ready for rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
