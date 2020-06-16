3828 Cathedral Ave Nw

Amenities

Sun filled fully newly furnished one-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a former embassy. Located just north of Georgetown in a charming neighborhood with tree-lined streets. Walk to Georgetown shopping and nightlife and Cathedral Commons Giant food store, shops and restaurants. Features and amenities of this apartment include:



Fully renovated in 2018

Full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops

Sunny private patio and large side yard

Private entrance from the street

Reserved OFF-STREET PARKING

High-speed Internet with Wi-Fi

Brand new 55 SAMSUNG 4K ULTRA HD HDR TELEVISION

Infinity premium digital cable TV service with HBO, Netflix, and Amazon Video

Wood burning fireplace

Two spacious closets plus a large auxiliary storage area

Central air conditioning

WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT

Dishwasher

Bo Concepts furniture

Herman Miller Aeron desk chair

Convenient keyless entry

Zipcar car sharing stations nearby

Walk Score 81 Very Walkable

Bike Score 72 Very Bikeable



THE MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, HIGH SPEED INTERNET with Wi-Fi, 4 K FLAT SCREEN TV with INFINITY PREMIUM CABLE HDTV



Parking spaces are available for $100 per month. A non-refundable $150 move in fee is due at lease signing.



No application or amenities fees.



4 to 12 MONTH LEASE OPTIONS, government per diem rates and diplomatic clause lease options are available. Maximum occupancy: Two persons. This is a non-smoking unit and pets are not allowed.



Near friendly University, Georgetown University, the Department of Homeland Security, and DuPont Circle.