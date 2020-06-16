3828 Cathedral Ave Nw

Amenities
Sun filled fully newly furnished one-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a former embassy. Located just north of Georgetown in a charming neighborhood with tree-lined streets. Walk to Georgetown shopping and nightlife and Cathedral Commons Giant food store, shops and restaurants. Features and amenities of this apartment include:
Fully renovated in 2018
Full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
Sunny private patio and large side yard
Private entrance from the street
Reserved OFF-STREET PARKING
High-speed Internet with Wi-Fi
Brand new 55 SAMSUNG 4K ULTRA HD HDR TELEVISION
Infinity premium digital cable TV service with HBO, Netflix, and Amazon Video
Wood burning fireplace
Two spacious closets plus a large auxiliary storage area
Central air conditioning
WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT
Dishwasher
Bo Concepts furniture
Herman Miller Aeron desk chair
Convenient keyless entry
Zipcar car sharing stations nearby
Walk Score 81 Very Walkable
Bike Score 72 Very Bikeable
THE MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, HIGH SPEED INTERNET with Wi-Fi, 4 K FLAT SCREEN TV with INFINITY PREMIUM CABLE HDTV
Parking spaces are available for $100 per month. A non-refundable $150 move in fee is due at lease signing.
No application or amenities fees.
4 to 12 MONTH LEASE OPTIONS, government per diem rates and diplomatic clause lease options are available. Maximum occupancy: Two persons. This is a non-smoking unit and pets are not allowed.
Near friendly University, Georgetown University, the Department of Homeland Security, and DuPont Circle.