3815 14TH STREET NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

This stunning contemporary condo was constructed in 2016 as a boutique building and lives like new. An open-concept kitchen, living, and dining room greets upon entry with an abundance of space and light. Carrera marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plentiful cabinet storage provides the perfect space to cook and entertain. Hardwood floors throughout and custom tile are just a few of the many high-end finishings in the bright and chic interiors. A hallway leads to a generously sized 2nd bathroom and bedroom. The master suite is perfectly situated in the rear of the unit and includes a walk-in closet with custom shelving. A spa-like master bathroom is en suite and offers double sinks, separate shower, and water closet. Start your mornings with coffee on the balcony or unwind watching the sun set behind vibrant 14th Street. Transportation options are plentiful, and the Columbia Heights metro station is about a half-mile (0.5) nearby. Tenant is responsible for Pepco and cable/wifi (wired for Fios and Comcast). Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis