Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:11 AM

3815 14TH STREET NW

3815 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3815 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
This stunning contemporary condo was constructed in 2016 as a boutique building and lives like new. An open-concept kitchen, living, and dining room greets upon entry with an abundance of space and light. Carrera marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plentiful cabinet storage provides the perfect space to cook and entertain. Hardwood floors throughout and custom tile are just a few of the many high-end finishings in the bright and chic interiors. A hallway leads to a generously sized 2nd bathroom and bedroom. The master suite is perfectly situated in the rear of the unit and includes a walk-in closet with custom shelving. A spa-like master bathroom is en suite and offers double sinks, separate shower, and water closet. Start your mornings with coffee on the balcony or unwind watching the sun set behind vibrant 14th Street. Transportation options are plentiful, and the Columbia Heights metro station is about a half-mile (0.5) nearby. Tenant is responsible for Pepco and cable/wifi (wired for Fios and Comcast). Pets are approved on a case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 14TH STREET NW have any available units?
3815 14TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 14TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3815 14TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 14TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3815 14TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 14TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 14TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3815 14TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3815 14TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3815 14TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 14TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 14TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3815 14TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3815 14TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3815 14TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 14TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 14TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
