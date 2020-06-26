3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW

Amenities

1 BLOCK to Wisconsin Ave Superb location so close to Tenley Town Metro plus all the buses that run on Wisconsin Ave. This semi-detached home is full of charm. From the Spanish terracotta roof tile to the open interior with lots of natural light in the heart of North Cleveland Park. Many shops and great supermarkets. Sited on a lovely quiet St. Enclosed glass foyer/mud room, lovely living room with Atrium windows. Terrace off the Master BR. Fixed stairs from 3rd bedroom lead to a finished loft with tree-top bonus room. Renovated kitchen. CAC second floor. Beautiful fenced slate rear patio. 2 car garage