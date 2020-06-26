All apartments in Washington
3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW

3811 Veazey St NW · No Longer Available
Location

3811 Veazey St NW, Washington, DC 20016
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 BLOCK to Wisconsin Ave Superb location so close to Tenley Town Metro plus all the buses that run on Wisconsin Ave. This semi-detached home is full of charm. From the Spanish terracotta roof tile to the open interior with lots of natural light in the heart of North Cleveland Park. Many shops and great supermarkets. Sited on a lovely quiet St. Enclosed glass foyer/mud room, lovely living room with Atrium windows. Terrace off the Master BR. Fixed stairs from 3rd bedroom lead to a finished loft with tree-top bonus room. Renovated kitchen. CAC second floor. Beautiful fenced slate rear patio. 2 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW have any available units?
3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW have?
Some of 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW offers parking.
Does 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW have a pool?
No, 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 NW VEAZEY ST NW has units with dishwashers.
