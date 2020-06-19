3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW

Amenities

Connecticut Ave NW! Assigned Offstreet Parking! Furnished, 1 bedroom condo located in sought after NW Washington DC. Condo boast hardwood floors through out home, large picture windows, letting in lots of sun, updated bathroom and kitchen. Condo is in secured building, with coffee bar in lobby, concierge at front desk , take ramp in lobby in lieu of stairs, laundry room on site, roof deck for sun bathing and exercise room, no street parking. Walk to Metro, National Zoo, Great shopping, and restaurants and nearby hotels for the guest.