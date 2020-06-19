All apartments in Washington
3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW

3701 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · (240) 737-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3701 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 429 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
Connecticut Ave NW! Assigned Offstreet Parking! Furnished, 1 bedroom condo located in sought after NW Washington DC. Condo boast hardwood floors through out home, large picture windows, letting in lots of sun, updated bathroom and kitchen. Condo is in secured building, with coffee bar in lobby, concierge at front desk , take ramp in lobby in lieu of stairs, laundry room on site, roof deck for sun bathing and exercise room, no street parking. Walk to Metro, National Zoo, Great shopping, and restaurants and nearby hotels for the guest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have any available units?
3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have?
Some of 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
