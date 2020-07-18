All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:13 PM

3670 38th St NW

3670 38th Street Northwest · (202) 618-4210
Location

3670 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt. E251 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

cats allowed
parking
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This is a beautiful top floor unit. When you enter the unit, you have a great kitchen, lovely dining room nook, and a large living area. On the same floor, you have a large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Down the hall is a beautiful bathroom and the laundry is conveniently located by the bedroom and bathroom. Up a flight of stairs is a large open loft, with plenty of closets for storage. Hurry before it is gone.
The neighborhood itself is one of the quietest and most convenient in the city. Nuzzled between Cathedral Heights and Tenelytown, you have everything you need within walking distance. A Giant grocery store, Tenelytown Metro, Whole Foods grocery store, and a plethora of eating options are all within a 10-minute walk.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/989ecab2-e0d5-4ac7-beab-fd19bd2aa45f

Move-in fee is $500. Parking: Street Parking
Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Not Allowed

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Central A/C, Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 38th St NW have any available units?
3670 38th St NW has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3670 38th St NW have?
Some of 3670 38th St NW's amenities include cats allowed, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 38th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3670 38th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 38th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3670 38th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3670 38th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3670 38th St NW offers parking.
Does 3670 38th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3670 38th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 38th St NW have a pool?
Yes, 3670 38th St NW has a pool.
Does 3670 38th St NW have accessible units?
No, 3670 38th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 38th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3670 38th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
