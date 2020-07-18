3670 38th St NW

Amenities

This is a beautiful top floor unit. When you enter the unit, you have a great kitchen, lovely dining room nook, and a large living area. On the same floor, you have a large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Down the hall is a beautiful bathroom and the laundry is conveniently located by the bedroom and bathroom. Up a flight of stairs is a large open loft, with plenty of closets for storage. Hurry before it is gone.

The neighborhood itself is one of the quietest and most convenient in the city. Nuzzled between Cathedral Heights and Tenelytown, you have everything you need within walking distance. A Giant grocery store, Tenelytown Metro, Whole Foods grocery store, and a plethora of eating options are all within a 10-minute walk.



360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/989ecab2-e0d5-4ac7-beab-fd19bd2aa45f



Move-in fee is $500. Parking: Street Parking

Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Not Allowed



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



