3660 38TH STREET NW

This is a wonderful studio that is larger than some 1 bedroom apartments! It has lots of space. Enjoy a Stainless and Granite kitchen. You will love how bright it is because it has lots of windows - 8 in total. In unit laundry has its own laundry room. Plenty of Parking. Summer is coming and you will really enjoy hanging around the pool that you can see from the apartment! Available May 1st. 12 month minimum lease. Electric separate. Close to shopping and restaurants. 0.7 Mile to Tenleytown Metro & 1.0 Mile to Cleveland Park Metro. Call to schedule a viewing.