3660 38TH STREET NW

3660 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016 Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
This is a wonderful studio that is larger than some 1 bedroom apartments! It has lots of space. Enjoy a Stainless and Granite kitchen. You will love how bright it is because it has lots of windows - 8 in total. In unit laundry has its own laundry room. Plenty of Parking. Summer is coming and you will really enjoy hanging around the pool that you can see from the apartment! Available May 1st. 12 month minimum lease. Electric separate. Close to shopping and restaurants. 0.7 Mile to Tenleytown Metro & 1.0 Mile to Cleveland Park Metro. Call to schedule a viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
