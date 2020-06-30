All apartments in Washington
3660 38TH STREET NW
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:56 PM

3660 38TH STREET NW

3660 38th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3660 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This is a wonderful studio that is larger than some 1 bedroom apartments! It has lots of space. Enjoy a Stainless and Granite kitchen. You will love how bright it is because it has lots of windows - 8 in total. In unit laundry has its own laundry room. Plenty of Parking. Summer is coming and you will really enjoy hanging around the pool that you can see from the apartment! Available May 1st. 12 month minimum lease. Electric separate. Close to shopping and restaurants. 0.7 Mile to Tenleytown Metro & 1.0 Mile to Cleveland Park Metro. Call to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 38TH STREET NW have any available units?
3660 38TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 38TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3660 38TH STREET NW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 38TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3660 38TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 38TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3660 38TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3660 38TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3660 38TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3660 38TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 38TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 38TH STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 3660 38TH STREET NW has a pool.
Does 3660 38TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3660 38TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 38TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3660 38TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

