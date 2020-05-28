All apartments in Washington
3614 Rock Creek Church Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3614 Rock Creek Church Road

3614 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3614 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Totally Renovated Row Home in Columbia Heights - Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this beautifully renovated row home in Columbia Heights. It features hardwoods throughout the upper two levels, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This place is ideal for a family or roommate situation. There are two off street parking and beautiful backyard. The location is within 10 minute walk of two metros, major bus routes, shopping, restaurants too numerous to mention. This place is priced to lease. Please contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.

(RLNE4613364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

