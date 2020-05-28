3614 Rock Creek Church Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Totally Renovated Row Home in Columbia Heights - Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this beautifully renovated row home in Columbia Heights. It features hardwoods throughout the upper two levels, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This place is ideal for a family or roommate situation. There are two off street parking and beautiful backyard. The location is within 10 minute walk of two metros, major bus routes, shopping, restaurants too numerous to mention. This place is priced to lease. Please contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.



(RLNE4613364)