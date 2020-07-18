Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel some paid utils range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities

3614 12th St NE Apt 2 Available 07/18/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath Apt - NEW to market, - Cute ground-floor level, one bedroom in Brookland.



The apartment is only a year old, one prior occupant. Stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove, and in-unit laundry. Large bathroom featuring subway tile shower. Generous storage closet.



Close to Brookland metro and the MBT trail.



Description

-1 bdrm, 1 bath Apt

-ground floor

-stainless steel appliances

-washer and dryer in unit

-energy star efficient appliances, lighting

-water included in rent

-tenant responsible for electric



-building delivered in 2019, NEW to market



Professionally managed by:



Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors

3628 12th St NE

Washington, DC 20017

202-237-8488

EHO



(RLNE5895331)