Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3614 12th St NE Apt 2

3614 12th Street Northeast · (202) 237-8488
Location

3614 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3614 12th St NE Apt 2 Available 07/18/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath Apt - NEW to market, - Cute ground-floor level, one bedroom in Brookland.

The apartment is only a year old, one prior occupant. Stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove, and in-unit laundry. Large bathroom featuring subway tile shower. Generous storage closet.

Close to Brookland metro and the MBT trail.

Description
-1 bdrm, 1 bath Apt
-ground floor
-stainless steel appliances
-washer and dryer in unit
-energy star efficient appliances, lighting
-water included in rent
-tenant responsible for electric

-building delivered in 2019, NEW to market

Professionally managed by:

Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO

(RLNE5895331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 have any available units?
3614 12th St NE Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 have?
Some of 3614 12th St NE Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3614 12th St NE Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 12th St NE Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
