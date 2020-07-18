Amenities
3614 12th St NE Apt 2 Available 07/18/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath Apt - NEW to market, - Cute ground-floor level, one bedroom in Brookland.
The apartment is only a year old, one prior occupant. Stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove, and in-unit laundry. Large bathroom featuring subway tile shower. Generous storage closet.
Close to Brookland metro and the MBT trail.
Description
-1 bdrm, 1 bath Apt
-ground floor
-stainless steel appliances
-washer and dryer in unit
-energy star efficient appliances, lighting
-water included in rent
-tenant responsible for electric
-building delivered in 2019, NEW to market
Professionally managed by:
Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO
(RLNE5895331)