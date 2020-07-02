All apartments in Washington
3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10

3601 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Spacious and Well-Kept 2BD/1BA in Broadmoor Cooperative - Beautifully renovated 2BD/1BA in full service co-op building. Spacious living room and separate dining room - updated kitchen with gas range, stainless appliances and good cabinet space. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, ample closet space including walk-in. Located across the street from Cleveland Park Metro. Building amenities include gym, party room and well-maintained common grounds. See attachment with co-op rules and requirements for tenant application.

All applications require owner and co-op approval.

Garage parking available for additional $150/month.

(RLNE5677509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 have any available units?
3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 have?
Some of 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 offers parking.
Does 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 have a pool?
No, 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 have accessible units?
No, 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10 does not have units with dishwashers.

