3601 Connecticut Avenue #L10

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel gym range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Spacious and Well-Kept 2BD/1BA in Broadmoor Cooperative - Beautifully renovated 2BD/1BA in full service co-op building. Spacious living room and separate dining room - updated kitchen with gas range, stainless appliances and good cabinet space. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, ample closet space including walk-in. Located across the street from Cleveland Park Metro. Building amenities include gym, party room and well-maintained common grounds. See attachment with co-op rules and requirements for tenant application.



All applications require owner and co-op approval.



Garage parking available for additional $150/month.



(RLNE5677509)