Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW

3541 Holmead Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3541 Holmead Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
4bd + den/3ba, renovated, row house with backyard/fire pit and 1 parking spot. ~1800sq ft. Exposed brick. Stainless steel appliances. Tile backsplash. Hardwood floors. Washer/dryer. Central heat/AC. While it's near the 11th St Corridor (Maple, Red Rocks, Room 11, Meridian Pint, KBC, the Coupe, Taqueria Habanera), you also have a great private outdoor oasis for pandemic flare-ups. Near the Columbia Heights (~1/3M) and Petworth Metro stations (~1/2M).This listing is for the upper unit (top 2 floors) of a 3 story, legal, 2-unit row house. The only shared space is the backyard and parking (the lower unit gets 1 of the 2 spots).Notes 1) Virtual tour available - FaceTime or in-person tour available with no cost application submission. Email with questions. 2) Amenity Fee: $75/pp/monthly amenity fee covers electric, water, sewer, trash, monthly house cleaning, and yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have any available units?
3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have?
Some of 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.

