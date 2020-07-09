3541 HOLMEAD PLACE NW

Amenities
4bd + den/3ba, renovated, row house with backyard/fire pit and 1 parking spot. ~1800sq ft. Exposed brick. Stainless steel appliances. Tile backsplash. Hardwood floors. Washer/dryer. Central heat/AC. While it's near the 11th St Corridor (Maple, Red Rocks, Room 11, Meridian Pint, KBC, the Coupe, Taqueria Habanera), you also have a great private outdoor oasis for pandemic flare-ups. Near the Columbia Heights (~1/3M) and Petworth Metro stations (~1/2M).This listing is for the upper unit (top 2 floors) of a 3 story, legal, 2-unit row house. The only shared space is the backyard and parking (the lower unit gets 1 of the 2 spots).Notes 1) Virtual tour available - FaceTime or in-person tour available with no cost application submission. Email with questions. 2) Amenity Fee: $75/pp/monthly amenity fee covers electric, water, sewer, trash, monthly house cleaning, and yard maintenance.