Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:47 AM

3534 6TH STREET NW

3534 6th Street Northwest · (202) 518-8781
Location

3534 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3534 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Washer/dryer on bedroom level; rear deck; off-street parking 1 space included. Walk to metro in 5 mins! Only 0.3 miles to GA Ave-Petworth Metro station. This condo is steps away from Park View hotspots such as Midlands, Heat Da Spot, Call Your Mother, and Reliable Tavern. Walk to Safeway in 7 mins, Giant in 10 mins, and Target in 12 mins. Walk score 92. Bike score 87. Owner pays: Condo fee; Tenant pays: Electric, Water, Security, TV/internet. Tenant will need to agree to: change HVAC filter every 3 mons, turn on water for plants at least 3 times a week for 20 mins (hose is run through the bed) May-Sept. Income Requirement: $88,000, Credit: 680+. No pets. New larger deck currently under construction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 6TH STREET NW have any available units?
3534 6TH STREET NW has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 6TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3534 6TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 6TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3534 6TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 6TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3534 6TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3534 6TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3534 6TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 3534 6TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3534 6TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 6TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3534 6TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3534 6TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3534 6TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 6TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 6TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
