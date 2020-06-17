3534 6TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Washer/dryer on bedroom level; rear deck; off-street parking 1 space included. Walk to metro in 5 mins! Only 0.3 miles to GA Ave-Petworth Metro station. This condo is steps away from Park View hotspots such as Midlands, Heat Da Spot, Call Your Mother, and Reliable Tavern. Walk to Safeway in 7 mins, Giant in 10 mins, and Target in 12 mins. Walk score 92. Bike score 87. Owner pays: Condo fee; Tenant pays: Electric, Water, Security, TV/internet. Tenant will need to agree to: change HVAC filter every 3 mons, turn on water for plants at least 3 times a week for 20 mins (hose is run through the bed) May-Sept. Income Requirement: $88,000, Credit: 680+. No pets. New larger deck currently under construction.