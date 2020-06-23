3510 16TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Call this light filled, open plan apartment that exudes style and convenience your new home! Situated in a renovated, boutique style condo building, this top floor apartment is steps from major bus lines, and just a few blocks from Rock Creek Park, the Metro, and the terrific entertainment, shopping, and dining amenities located in historic Mt. Pleasant and Columbia Heights. The modern finishes include stainless steel appliances, generous cabinet and storage space, en suite washer and dryer, and a fabulously tiled contemporary bathroom. This apartment can be rented unfurnished or furnished, so bring all of your goods or move in with just your suitcases!