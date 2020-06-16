All apartments in Washington
3504 16th St NW Unit 3B
3504 16th St NW Unit 3B

3504 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3504 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
Steps from Columbia Heights Metro, shops and dining! Great Location!
Housing Choice Voucher approved! Section 8 approved!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- New kitchen appliances
- dishwasher / garbage disposal
- central heat / air
- in unit full size washer & dryer
- eat in kitchen
- stainless steel appliances & ceramic tiles
- beautiful hardwood floors
- walk in closets
- fenced backyard for cookouts
- garden

Location:
- walking distance to Columbia Heights metro
- bus stop in front of building

AVAILABLE NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

