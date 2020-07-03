All apartments in Washington
3500 39th Street NW #A667
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

3500 39th Street NW #A667

3500 39th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3500 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious and Updated 2BD/2BA Home Available Now at McLean Gardens! - This 2BD/2BA two-level McLean Gardens home boasts with updated finishes and is ready for move-in! Spacious dining room and kitchen with lots of natural light! The kitchen features updated countertops and stainless steel appliances. This beautiful home comes complete with central A/C and in-unit laundry.

McLean Gardens and the surrounding neighborhood offer tons of amenities. Enjoy the pool all summer and the nearby grocery shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants year-round! Walkable neighborhood with a wonderful park and tennis courts just steps away.

$45 non-refundable application fee. $500 non-refundable move-in fee required by condominium. Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet, water included! Cats and dogs permitted, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent.

(RLNE5294716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 39th Street NW #A667 have any available units?
3500 39th Street NW #A667 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 39th Street NW #A667 have?
Some of 3500 39th Street NW #A667's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 39th Street NW #A667 currently offering any rent specials?
3500 39th Street NW #A667 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 39th Street NW #A667 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 39th Street NW #A667 is pet friendly.
Does 3500 39th Street NW #A667 offer parking?
No, 3500 39th Street NW #A667 does not offer parking.
Does 3500 39th Street NW #A667 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 39th Street NW #A667 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 39th Street NW #A667 have a pool?
Yes, 3500 39th Street NW #A667 has a pool.
Does 3500 39th Street NW #A667 have accessible units?
No, 3500 39th Street NW #A667 does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 39th Street NW #A667 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 39th Street NW #A667 does not have units with dishwashers.

