3500 39th Street NW #A667

Amenities
Spacious and Updated 2BD/2BA Home Available Now at McLean Gardens! - This 2BD/2BA two-level McLean Gardens home boasts with updated finishes and is ready for move-in! Spacious dining room and kitchen with lots of natural light! The kitchen features updated countertops and stainless steel appliances. This beautiful home comes complete with central A/C and in-unit laundry.
McLean Gardens and the surrounding neighborhood offer tons of amenities. Enjoy the pool all summer and the nearby grocery shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants year-round! Walkable neighborhood with a wonderful park and tennis courts just steps away.
$45 non-refundable application fee. $500 non-refundable move-in fee required by condominium. Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet, water included! Cats and dogs permitted, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent.
(RLNE5294716)