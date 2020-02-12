All apartments in Washington
3500 13th ST NW Unit 404

3500 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3500 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 Available 08/28/19 Elegant Columbia Heights One Bedroom! - Hardwood floors cover the light-filled living area in this apartment. Large windows, glass doors, and a cutout in the kitchen make the space feel breezy & bright. This generously sized space includes a small dining area. The kitchen has been recently renovated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range and a combo washer/dryer. The en-suite bedroom features a walk-in closet.

With restaurants, bars, and shopping at your fingertips, you'll never want to leave the neighborhood! In addition to big box stores such as Target and Best Buy, Columbia Heights is home to many locally-owned restaurants and nightspots. Walk just downstairs to enjoy dinner at The Coupe, which is open late and has some of DC's best diner-fare. Ever crave Filipino food? Head a block away to Bad Saint -- ranked 2nd best restaurant in the country by Bon Appetit. Wonderland, just a short walk away, transforms from casual dining by day to dive bar by night. Looking to cook at home? Giant is just around the corner!

This location simply cannot be beat - everything you need is just a short walk away. The nearby Columbia Heights Metro Station (Yellow/Green) and access to all of the 14th ST + 11 ST bus lines makes commuting downtown a breeze. With a walk score of 95 and a bike path that heads straight downtown, you can get everywhere in no time!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and the building's move-in fee. One pet welcome!

(RLNE5050354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 have any available units?
3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 have?
Some of 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 currently offering any rent specials?
3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 is pet friendly.
Does 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 offer parking?
No, 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 does not offer parking.
Does 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 have a pool?
No, 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 does not have a pool.
Does 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 have accessible units?
No, 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 does not have units with dishwashers.
