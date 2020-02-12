Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3500 13th ST NW Unit 404 Available 08/28/19 Elegant Columbia Heights One Bedroom! - Hardwood floors cover the light-filled living area in this apartment. Large windows, glass doors, and a cutout in the kitchen make the space feel breezy & bright. This generously sized space includes a small dining area. The kitchen has been recently renovated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range and a combo washer/dryer. The en-suite bedroom features a walk-in closet.



With restaurants, bars, and shopping at your fingertips, you'll never want to leave the neighborhood! In addition to big box stores such as Target and Best Buy, Columbia Heights is home to many locally-owned restaurants and nightspots. Walk just downstairs to enjoy dinner at The Coupe, which is open late and has some of DC's best diner-fare. Ever crave Filipino food? Head a block away to Bad Saint -- ranked 2nd best restaurant in the country by Bon Appetit. Wonderland, just a short walk away, transforms from casual dining by day to dive bar by night. Looking to cook at home? Giant is just around the corner!



This location simply cannot be beat - everything you need is just a short walk away. The nearby Columbia Heights Metro Station (Yellow/Green) and access to all of the 14th ST + 11 ST bus lines makes commuting downtown a breeze. With a walk score of 95 and a bike path that heads straight downtown, you can get everywhere in no time!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and the building's move-in fee. One pet welcome!



