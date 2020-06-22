All apartments in Washington
3451 17th Street NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3451 17th Street NW

3451 17th Street Northwest · (571) 641-5459
Location

3451 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3900 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 Sunny Townhouse Across From Rock Creek Park - Property Id: 297307

Beautiful 3 BR classic Art Deco house features a front yard full of azaleas with a huge flowering cherry tree, a spacious front porch overlooking Rock Creek Park, and a large, private rear deck, perfect for parties or outdoor dining. Two spacious, sunny bedrooms upstairs (11x14 and 9x14) share a full bath with huge skylight; the third bedroom (14x18) occupies the entire lower level and features its own full bath with direct access to the rear deck. Additional features include:

o Endless hiking/biking trails in Rock Creek Park start right across the street;
o Entire house freshly painted at move-in;
o Central AC/programmable thermostat, DW, W/D
o Custom kitchen w/instant-hot, gas range, glass-fronted cabinets and separate dining area;
o Granite countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms;

Available July 1st or August 1st with one-year lease.
Shown by appointment only - to make an appointment, please fill out the pre-screener form on TurboTenant and we will get in touch with you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297307
Property Id 297307

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5844711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 17th Street NW have any available units?
3451 17th Street NW has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3451 17th Street NW have?
Some of 3451 17th Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 17th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
3451 17th Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 17th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 3451 17th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3451 17th Street NW offer parking?
No, 3451 17th Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 3451 17th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3451 17th Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 17th Street NW have a pool?
No, 3451 17th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 3451 17th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 3451 17th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 17th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3451 17th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
