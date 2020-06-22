3451 17th Street NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Available 07/01/20 Sunny Townhouse Across From Rock Creek Park - Property Id: 297307



Beautiful 3 BR classic Art Deco house features a front yard full of azaleas with a huge flowering cherry tree, a spacious front porch overlooking Rock Creek Park, and a large, private rear deck, perfect for parties or outdoor dining. Two spacious, sunny bedrooms upstairs (11x14 and 9x14) share a full bath with huge skylight; the third bedroom (14x18) occupies the entire lower level and features its own full bath with direct access to the rear deck. Additional features include:



o Endless hiking/biking trails in Rock Creek Park start right across the street;

o Entire house freshly painted at move-in;

o Central AC/programmable thermostat, DW, W/D

o Custom kitchen w/instant-hot, gas range, glass-fronted cabinets and separate dining area;

o Granite countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms;



Available July 1st or August 1st with one-year lease.

Shown by appointment only - to make an appointment, please fill out the pre-screener form on TurboTenant and we will get in touch with you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297307

Property Id 297307



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5844711)