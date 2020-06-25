3442 23RD ST SE

Amenities

Back on market. This beautiful three bedroom with a possible 4th in the lower level is ready for new tenant. The are two full baths (upper and lower level) and half bath on the main floor. The basement is fully finished. All new updates in 2009: roof, plumbing, pipes, fixtures, electrical, wires, appliances, HVAC, water heater, floors, & walls. Freshly painted. Kitchen with breakfast bar and side Florida/sunroom. Fully-fenced rear yard. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Close to two Metro stops; walk to bus stops. Over 1600 finished square feet. Online application.