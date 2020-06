Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

TIME TO LIVE IN THE HEART OF HISTORIC GEORGETOWN ON AN ENCHANTING COBBLESTONE STREET? CLOSE TO THE UNIVERSITY, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED GEORGETOWN HOUSE HAS AN EXCELLENT LAYOUT, IS FLOODED WITH LIGHT AND A LOVELY PATIO. IT BOASTS TWO BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS. GEORGETOWN LIVING AT ITS BEST. NO CO-SIGNERS. Housing vouchers welcome.