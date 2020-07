Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming semi-detached row-home in beautiful River Terrace. 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom, upgraded gourmet kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space; separate dining room, and light filled living room. Spacious yard with fence with patio, and large detached garage with space for 2nd car in driveway. Near H Street NE Atlas District, Kingman Park, Anacostia trail, and 295. Easy commute to anywhere in the DMV. Pets considered.