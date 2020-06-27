334 14th Pl NE #4

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1 Bd/1 Bth in Kingman Park! Must See! - Renters Warehouse and Regina Jones proudly present this Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath in Kingman Park! Gorgeous open floor plan and ample natural lighting gracefully compliment the hardwood flooring and quartz countertops! Spacious bedroom with great closet space! Minutes to RFK, Union Station, Kingman Park, and Stanton Park. A definite must see! $45 non-refunable application fee, $10 monthly Utility and Maintenance Reduction Fee, $99 move in Fee. For showing please contact Regina Jones at 703.855.1954.



(RLNE5174447)