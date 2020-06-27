All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:18 PM

334 14th Pl NE #4

334 14th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

334 14th Pl NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Bd/1 Bth in Kingman Park! Must See! - Renters Warehouse and Regina Jones proudly present this Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath in Kingman Park! Gorgeous open floor plan and ample natural lighting gracefully compliment the hardwood flooring and quartz countertops! Spacious bedroom with great closet space! Minutes to RFK, Union Station, Kingman Park, and Stanton Park. A definite must see! $45 non-refunable application fee, $10 monthly Utility and Maintenance Reduction Fee, $99 move in Fee. For showing please contact Regina Jones at 703.855.1954.

(RLNE5174447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 14th Pl NE #4 have any available units?
334 14th Pl NE #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 334 14th Pl NE #4 currently offering any rent specials?
334 14th Pl NE #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 14th Pl NE #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 14th Pl NE #4 is pet friendly.
Does 334 14th Pl NE #4 offer parking?
No, 334 14th Pl NE #4 does not offer parking.
Does 334 14th Pl NE #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 14th Pl NE #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 14th Pl NE #4 have a pool?
No, 334 14th Pl NE #4 does not have a pool.
Does 334 14th Pl NE #4 have accessible units?
No, 334 14th Pl NE #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 334 14th Pl NE #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 14th Pl NE #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 14th Pl NE #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 14th Pl NE #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
