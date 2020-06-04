333 8TH ST SE #PH -508

Amenities
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR - SHOWINGS WILL FOLLOW CDC PROTOCOLS -- CALL LISTERS FOR APPOINTMENT --WELCOME TO CAPITOL HILL -- The Residences at Eastern Market offer unmatched apartment homes of modern design,sq ft & attention to detail. Stunning spaces, Superb bldg amenities inc. 24- hour concierge, rooftop pool & terrace, Library Lounge, Club Rm, business center, Trader Joe's on-site, Metro!PRICES & AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY W/O NOTICE- Check out the youtube tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-alSFyR7DUQ