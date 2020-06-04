All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
333 8TH ST SE #PH -508
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:31 PM

333 8TH ST SE #PH -508

333 8th St SE · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

333 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,169

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
pool
new construction
SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR - SHOWINGS WILL FOLLOW CDC PROTOCOLS -- CALL LISTERS FOR APPOINTMENT --WELCOME TO CAPITOL HILL -- The Residences at Eastern Market offer unmatched apartment homes of modern design,sq ft & attention to detail. Stunning spaces, Superb bldg amenities inc. 24- hour concierge, rooftop pool & terrace, Library Lounge, Club Rm, business center, Trader Joe's on-site, Metro!PRICES & AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY W/O NOTICE- Check out the youtube tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-alSFyR7DUQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 have any available units?
333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 has a unit available for $12,169 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 have?
Some of 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 currently offering any rent specials?
333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 pet-friendly?
No, 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 offer parking?
No, 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 does not offer parking.
Does 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 have a pool?
Yes, 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 has a pool.
Does 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 have accessible units?
No, 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 333 8TH ST SE #PH -508?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity