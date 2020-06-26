3312 BANNEKER DR NE #3312

Amenities

App accepted waiting for lease to be signed, back up apps only**Absolutely Beautiful 2BR 2BA Fort Lincoln Condo with one of the LARGEST patios of any condo in DC--PERFECT for relaxing and entertaining. Renovations just completed-- new flooring and appliances, new quartz counters in the kitchen, tons of sunlight. ONE Assigned parking space and lots of guest parking available. Enjoy community tennis court, swimming pool, hilltop gazebos. Minutes from Dakota Crossing Shopping Center with Costco, Starbucks, Lowe's, Marshall's and More. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE! Pets case by case basis.