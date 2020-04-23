All apartments in Washington
3310 4th Street Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3310 4th Street Southeast

3310 4th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3310 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
House for rent at 3310 4th St. SE Washington, DC 20020. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a large basement, and a big back yard. Rent is $1,500.00 per month. Security Deposit is also $1,500.00. Resident pays for gas, electricity, and water. Lease is for one year. No pets please.

Live close to downtown at a great price. Enjoy plentiful street parking. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact Home Realty, Inc. email us or call 202 547-7895.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Home Realty, Inc.
1111 10th St. SE
Washington, DC 20003
202 547-7895
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 4th Street Southeast have any available units?
3310 4th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3310 4th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3310 4th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 4th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 3310 4th Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3310 4th Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 3310 4th Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 3310 4th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 4th Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 4th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 3310 4th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3310 4th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3310 4th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 4th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 4th Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 4th Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 4th Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

