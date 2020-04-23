3310 4th Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

House for rent at 3310 4th St. SE Washington, DC 20020. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a large basement, and a big back yard. Rent is $1,500.00 per month. Security Deposit is also $1,500.00. Resident pays for gas, electricity, and water. Lease is for one year. No pets please.



Live close to downtown at a great price. Enjoy plentiful street parking. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact Home Realty, Inc. email us or call 202 547-7895.



Equal Housing Opportunity



Home Realty, Inc.

1111 10th St. SE

Washington, DC 20003

202 547-7895

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.