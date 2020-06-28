330 14th Pl Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Very comfortable, clean, and updated condo apartment in the heart of Hill East. Within walking distance to H St. Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Union Station, Navy Yard and the Capitol. Plenty of updated features including Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Brand New Floors, Brand New HVAC and Water Heater. The unit gets lots of great light, has a useful layout for a easy going couple looking to entertain, includes a washer/dryer combo, and will soon have a refurbished large deck in the back.



Looking to schedule viewing appointments ASAP.



The condo association covers trash and water. Renter will need to pay for utilities (gas and electric) and internet/tv.