All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 330 14th Pl Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
330 14th Pl Ne
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:55 AM

330 14th Pl Ne

330 14th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

330 14th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Very comfortable, clean, and updated condo apartment in the heart of Hill East. Within walking distance to H St. Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Union Station, Navy Yard and the Capitol. Plenty of updated features including Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Brand New Floors, Brand New HVAC and Water Heater. The unit gets lots of great light, has a useful layout for a easy going couple looking to entertain, includes a washer/dryer combo, and will soon have a refurbished large deck in the back.

Looking to schedule viewing appointments ASAP.

The condo association covers trash and water. Renter will need to pay for utilities (gas and electric) and internet/tv.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 14th Pl Ne have any available units?
330 14th Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 14th Pl Ne have?
Some of 330 14th Pl Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 14th Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
330 14th Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 14th Pl Ne pet-friendly?
No, 330 14th Pl Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 330 14th Pl Ne offer parking?
No, 330 14th Pl Ne does not offer parking.
Does 330 14th Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 14th Pl Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 14th Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 330 14th Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 330 14th Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 330 14th Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 330 14th Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 14th Pl Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University