33 ADAMS STREET NW

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Bloomingdale! In addition to charm and character, this updated Bloomingdale Victorian features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, master suite with walk-in closet, powder room, hardwood floors, large living and dining room, full family room/basement with private entrance, washer/dryer, backyard, and off street parking. Enjoy a morning latte at Big Bear Cafe or a Saturday afternoon stroll thorugh Crispus Attucks Park. Bike or walk to downtown and monuments. Conveniently located close to Catholic, Howard and Trinity University. New appliances are being installed before move in. .