33 ADAMS STREET NW
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

33 ADAMS STREET NW

33 Adams Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

33 Adams Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Bloomingdale! In addition to charm and character, this updated Bloomingdale Victorian features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, master suite with walk-in closet, powder room, hardwood floors, large living and dining room, full family room/basement with private entrance, washer/dryer, backyard, and off street parking. Enjoy a morning latte at Big Bear Cafe or a Saturday afternoon stroll thorugh Crispus Attucks Park. Bike or walk to downtown and monuments. Conveniently located close to Catholic, Howard and Trinity University. New appliances are being installed before move in. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 ADAMS STREET NW have any available units?
33 ADAMS STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 ADAMS STREET NW have?
Some of 33 ADAMS STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 ADAMS STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
33 ADAMS STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 ADAMS STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 33 ADAMS STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 33 ADAMS STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 33 ADAMS STREET NW offers parking.
Does 33 ADAMS STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 ADAMS STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 ADAMS STREET NW have a pool?
No, 33 ADAMS STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 33 ADAMS STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 33 ADAMS STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 33 ADAMS STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 ADAMS STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
