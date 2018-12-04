3299 K STREET NW

Amenities

The perfect Georgetown flat. Stylish 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom condo (on-site garage parking is available for +$250/month). Open-concept floor plan boasting a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances + breakfast bar. Living room with a wall of built-ins and chic accent wall. King size bedroom with dreamy walk-in closet. Guest bedroom with abundant closet space. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Spa-like bath with marble shower. In-unit washer/dryer. Ideally located at Papermill on the Potomac, this city residence sits across the street from the Georgetown Waterfront Park where you can enjoy views of the Key Bridge and Rosslyn skyline. 12-month minimum lease - no exceptions. Walk Score = 94. Stroll to popular eateries: Fiola Mare | Reverie | Chez Billy Sud | Wolfgang Puck's CUT | Blue Bottle | Baked and Wired. Neighborhood fitness: Soul Cycle + CorePower Yoga. No pets. 24-hour notice for showings. Available April 7.