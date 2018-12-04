All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

3299 K STREET NW

3299 K Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3299 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
yoga
The perfect Georgetown flat. Stylish 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom condo (on-site garage parking is available for +$250/month). Open-concept floor plan boasting a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances + breakfast bar. Living room with a wall of built-ins and chic accent wall. King size bedroom with dreamy walk-in closet. Guest bedroom with abundant closet space. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Spa-like bath with marble shower. In-unit washer/dryer. Ideally located at Papermill on the Potomac, this city residence sits across the street from the Georgetown Waterfront Park where you can enjoy views of the Key Bridge and Rosslyn skyline. 12-month minimum lease - no exceptions. Walk Score = 94. Stroll to popular eateries: Fiola Mare | Reverie | Chez Billy Sud | Wolfgang Puck's CUT | Blue Bottle | Baked and Wired. Neighborhood fitness: Soul Cycle + CorePower Yoga. No pets. 24-hour notice for showings. Available April 7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3299 K STREET NW have any available units?
3299 K STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3299 K STREET NW have?
Some of 3299 K STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3299 K STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3299 K STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3299 K STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3299 K STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3299 K STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3299 K STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3299 K STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3299 K STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3299 K STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3299 K STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3299 K STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3299 K STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3299 K STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3299 K STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
