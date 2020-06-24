All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE

3292 Robert Clifton Weaver Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3292 Robert Clifton Weaver Way Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning three level townhouse with views of the Washington Monument! Easy access to downtown, 295 and more. This four bedroom, 3.5 half bath townhouse features hardwood floors, custom farmhouse light fixtures, built-in steel pipe shelves, double-sided fireplace, etc. Fourth bedroom & en-suite bathroom on entry level. Master bedroom en-suite features jetted soaking tube and double vanity. Large second and third bedrooms! Two car garage plus additional 2 parking spaces in driveway. See 15+ spectacular fireworks shows on July 4th from this view! Green space abounds and tot lot is located on same block. Walk to Costco, Lowe's, restaurants, and the soon-to-be Chick-fil-A! Dogs allowed--case by case with pet deposit. Minimum income to qualify is $116,000 using no more than 2 incomes with a minimum credit score of 600 per Long and Foster guidelines. YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE have any available units?
3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE have?
Some of 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE is pet friendly.
Does 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE offer parking?
Yes, 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE offers parking.
Does 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE have a pool?
No, 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE does not have a pool.
Does 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University