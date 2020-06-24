3292 ROBERT CLIFTON WEAVER WAY NE

Amenities

Stunning three level townhouse with views of the Washington Monument! Easy access to downtown, 295 and more. This four bedroom, 3.5 half bath townhouse features hardwood floors, custom farmhouse light fixtures, built-in steel pipe shelves, double-sided fireplace, etc. Fourth bedroom & en-suite bathroom on entry level. Master bedroom en-suite features jetted soaking tube and double vanity. Large second and third bedrooms! Two car garage plus additional 2 parking spaces in driveway. See 15+ spectacular fireworks shows on July 4th from this view! Green space abounds and tot lot is located on same block. Walk to Costco, Lowe's, restaurants, and the soon-to-be Chick-fil-A! Dogs allowed--case by case with pet deposit. Minimum income to qualify is $116,000 using no more than 2 incomes with a minimum credit score of 600 per Long and Foster guidelines. YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL!